Obsidian Entertainment’s upcoming RPG Avowed will be available on Battle.net. This means that it can be purchased for gold earned in World of Warcraft. This was reported by PC Gamer.

Blizzard allows you to purchase a voucher for WoW game time for in-game currency and convert it into $15 within the launcher ecosystem. According to the WoWToken website, one such voucher is worth 264,594 units of gold. That is, to purchase the standard version of Avowed for $69.99, you need to convert 5 such vouchers. This is approximately 1.3 million units of gold.

It sounds like a considerable amount of money, but there is still plenty of time until Awoved’s release. The game will be released on February 18, 2025. Most WoW players don’t have that much gold unless they spend all their time in dungeons or auctions.

To a certain extent, this is to be expected, after all, Microsoft paid $68.7 billion (approximately 4.6 billion WoW vouchers) to buy Activision Blizzard. The appearance of Awoved in Battle.net can help Xbox offer its game to more players, and the ability to “farm” for WoW can bring old players back to MMOs.

Of course, you can still buy Avowed on Steam or subscribe to Game Pass.