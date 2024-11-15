It looks like just another crossover, what kind of dream car is it? However, the Honda Passport is able to attract attention and offer some interesting “highlights” in appearance and design.

For example, as before, the fourth-generation Honda Passport crossover is technically a shortened (4.84-meter length and 2.89-meter wheelbase) version of the Honda Pilot. However, if earlier the kinship between the two models was noticeable to the naked eye, now the Honda Passport crossover clearly stands out with its own original design: front bumper and flat headlights, dark nostril on the hood, and modified headlights.

The Honda Passport TrailSport looks particularly interesting with its off-road tires, reconfigured suspension and sturdy steel engine protection. And what an engine! Under the hood of the Honda Passport is a 289-horsepower 3.5-liter atmospheric V6 gasoline engine – and it looks almost like a miracle in the total world of small turbo engines or electric motors.

The transmission is also good: A 10-speed automatic and the i-VTM all-wheel drive system, which can flexibly distribute torque not only between the axles but also separately between the rear wheels. The ground clearance of the car is 211 mm; although with such an appearance and mandatory all-wheel drive, one could expect more.

The interior of the new Honda Passport crossover offers a 10.2-inch display for the driver and a 12.3-inch multimedia display, numerous physical buttons, and increased space for passengers. The maximum configuration of the Honda Passport TrailSport Elite additionally boasts perforated leather interior trim, ventilated front seats, a Bose audio system, and rear climate control. The result is a dream car, but for real life.

Sales of the new Honda Passport will start in the United States in early 2025. The price will be announced later, but tentatively, the price will start at $40 thousand.