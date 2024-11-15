ChatGPT application for Windows is now available to all users, not just ChatGPT Plus subscribers. This was reported by PCMag.
Although ChatGPT has long been available in the web version, the Windows application is different in that it allows you to open a “companion window”. This makes it easier to use ChatGPT simultaneously with other programs. The chatbot is called by the key combination Alt + Space.
According to the product’s developer Alex Embirikos, desktop applications were developed because users are constantly copying and pasting text from third-party programs into ChatGPT.
“For example, instead of copying and pasting code, you can pair ChatGPT with an IDE (Integrated Development Environment) or terminal, and then when you’re asking questions, ChatGPT can look at the content in the app to better answer your questions,” explains the developer.
Loading comments …