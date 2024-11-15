ChatGPT application for Windows is now available to all users, not just ChatGPT Plus subscribers. This was reported by PCMag.

Although ChatGPT has long been available in the web version, the Windows application is different in that it allows you to open a “companion window”. This makes it easier to use ChatGPT simultaneously with other programs. The chatbot is called by the key combination Alt + Space.

According to the product’s developer Alex Embirikos, desktop applications were developed because users are constantly copying and pasting text from third-party programs into ChatGPT.