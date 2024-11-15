AOC has introduced its new AGON AG276FK gaming monitor.

The device has a 27-inch Fast IPS panel with a refresh rate of 520 Hz and an ultra-low response time of 0.5 ms.

The monitor features FHD resolution, VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, and support for Adaptive Sync technology.

The AOC AGON AG276FK has a USB hub for easy connection of peripherals, as well as RGB backlighting and a stand that allows you to raise, lower, tilt and swivel the monitor.

The new product comes with G-Menu software, which allows users to customize the monitor’s settings to suit their needs.

As for the price, the AOC AGON AG276FK will cost €659/£499 in Europe. Sales of the monitor will begin later in November 2024.