Polish game studio and publisher 11 bit studios has announced a new storyline DLC for This War of Mine, 10 years after the game’s release. The expansion will be called Forget Celebrations Charity. The developers will donate all profits from the DLC to Liberty Ukraine, War Child, Amnesty International, and Indie Games Poland Foundation.

“10 years have passed since the release of This War of Mine and the game’s message still remains poignant. In October 2024, the game was awarded a Special Recognition Award by Amnesty International. Sadly, the same award shows that the world hasn’t become a more peaceful place since the game launched in 2014. So instead of a big celebration, we’ve decided to dedicate this anniversary to doing the right thing,” пишуть розробники.

The supplement will tell the story of war correspondent Katya, who is trying to write a book about the tragedies of people affected by the war. A sudden rocket attack destroyed her house and stopped her work. Now severely injured, Katya is waiting for a rescue team sent by her publishing house. Until it arrives, you must help Katya find the missing book materials while trying to survive in the war-torn city.

The DLC release date is listed on Steam as “Coming Soon”. In order not to miss the release, you can add it to your favorites.