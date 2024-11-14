Amazon Prime Video has shown the trailer of its new show Secret Level, an anthology of short animations dedicated to video games. The series is created by Tim Miller, one of the authors of Love Death & Robots.

Secret Level will tell 15 stories from different authors. The trailer features Warhammer 40,000, Armored Core, Mega Man, Sify, and many other projects. The show will even have episodes dedicated to PAC-MAN and the already closed Concord.

By the way, Tim Miller recently gave a big interview to Rolling Stone, in which he explained that the episode dedicated to Concord was approved 3 years ago. He recalls working on this episode with pleasure.

“There was no nicer, more invested group of developers than the team on Concord,” he says. “I honestly don’t understand why it didn’t work. I know that they were trying to do the best they could, and they were a talented group of artists, so I feel terrible for that.”

Its inclusion in the Secret Level may be the last anyone sees of the game. Miller hopes that this will be some consolation for Concord’s creators.

“I don’t feel bad that it’s a part of the show, because I think it’s an episode that turned out really well, and you can kind of see the potential of this world and the characters,” says Miller. “If it’s the remaining vestige of that product, I hope the developers feel that it’s in some way worthy, just a little bit, of the blood, sweat, and tears they put into it.”

Secret Level will be available exclusively on Prime Video starting December 10, 2024.