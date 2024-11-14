Samsung has released a major Tizen 8 update for some 2023 smart TV models in Europe. The update was previously launched in several markets, including India, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

The main innovation of the system is the proprietary One UI interface. It has many similar elements to the interface on Galaxy smartphones. For example, application icons with rounded corners and the same animations.

The software also has new Game Bar features, the ability to display Galaxy Watch workout metrics on the TV screen, updated settings, improved search, and much more.

As usual, the system is distributed to devices in waves. You can check for the latest software version in the TV settings.