Sony has announced a list of new games that will appear in the PS Plus catalog for Premium and Extra tiers. All of these games will be available for download starting November 19, 2024.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog:

Grand Theft Auto V | PS4, PS5

It’s hard to say anything new about GTA V. One of the most popular and successful games in history is returning to the PS Plus Extra and Premium catalog.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human | PS4, PS5

There are many games about survival in the zombie apocalypse, but none of them offer such an enjoyable experience as Dying Light. The sequel takes a turn toward role-playing with warring factions and offers many interesting characters and elaborate dialogues.

Like a Dragon: Ishin | PS4, PS5

Kyoto in the 1860s is plagued by inequality, but one samurai’s quest for justice will change the course of history. As Sakamoto Ryoma, go in search of your father’s killer to clear yourself of the accusation of a frame-up and restore your honor.

MotoGP 24 | PS4, PS5

Start your journey to become a MotoGP legend and create your own epic saga. Put your skills to the test and embark on an exciting journey from humble beginnings to triumphant heights.

The Sims 4 Island Living (just an addition) | PS4

Welcome to Sulani, where the sun shines brightly and the nights are cool. Escape your everyday life and enjoy a laid-back lifestyle surrounded by beaches in The Sims 4 Island Living. Explore a world filled with sun, sand, and endless fun.

Please note that the expansion requires the original The Sims 4.

Digimon Survive | PS4

After getting lost on a school field trip, Takuma Momozuka finds himself in a world populated by fierce enemies and new allies. Join Takuma and his friends on their journey to return home. Digimon Survive is a hybrid visual novel and tactical RPG set in a mysterious world filled with dangerous monsters and deadly battles.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat | PS4, PS5

Get out your chef’s hats and gather your friends. The collection includes Overcooked!, Overcooked! 2 and all additional content. Enjoy hundreds of levels of culinary chaos together. But be warned, the game will cause many quarrels with your friends.

Stick Fight: The Game | PS4

This is a physical couch fighting game in which you fight as iconic stick figures from the golden age of the Internet. Fight with friends or find random opponents from around the world!

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos | PS4, PS5

Clash is one of the strangest series in the gaming industry. The developers are developing their bizarre prehistoric fantasy world in which all problems are solved by a good fight. The protagonist’s name is Pseudo and he is a martial arts master who lives as a hermit in the strange land of Zenozoic. When he crosses paths with the Boy, a small creature whose mysterious powers have attracted the attention of Gemini, the Artifact Lady, he decides to protect him, not realizing that much greater forces are at work.

Killer Frequency | PS4, PS5

It’s 1987, and as the clock strikes midnight in the small town of Gallows Creek, USA, former big-city radio DJ Forrest Nash goes on the strangest live broadcast of his life. In this comedic horror, you must solve puzzles to save the townspeople from the hunt of a mysterious killer.

Hungry Shark World | PS4

Become a shark and terrify the beaches! Fight people, cars, and animals as you explore tropical islands, sunken temples, huge cities, and frozen icebergs. Enjoy unlocking massive levels with special enemies, hidden treasures, and unique missions.

Chivalry 2 | PS4, PS5

Chivalry 2 is a first-person multiplayer slasher inspired by epic medieval battles. Immerse yourself in stunning cinematic battles with up to 64 players. Choose your playstyle from 4 classes and 12 subclasses, each with their own unique weapons and abilities.

PlayStation Premium | PS VR2 & Classics catalog: