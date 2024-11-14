Microsoft has finally officially released an ISO image of Windows 11 for Arm-based computers with chips like Snapdragon X. Users will be able to cleanly install the system from the official image, writes Windows Central.

The Windows 11 24H2 image can be officially downloaded from Microsoft’s website and is 5 GB in size. According to the company, the ISO was created primarily to run the system on virtual machines, but it is also suitable for installation on computers with Arm processors.

Even so, Microsoft warns of some issues. If you install Windows on a device with a newer processor, such as the Snapdragon X used in most new Copilot+ computers, everything will work fine. However, for older chips, such as the Snapdragon 8cx, the drivers will need to be integrated into the ISO.