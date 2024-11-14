Google has introduced two new fraud protection features for Pixel 6 and later models, and later for other Android smartphones. The first will help you recognize fraudulent calls, and the second will help you avoid installing dangerous apps.

Scammers steal more than $1 billion every year, and their favorite method is phone calls. That’s why Google is introducing Scam Detection for the Phone app on Pixel devices. With the help of artificial intelligence, the new feature will notify smartphone owners of fraudulent calls in real time. To do this, AI will detect patterned phrases that are often used by fraudsters.

For example, if you receive a call from a bank that claims to be from the bank and asks you to immediately transfer all funds to another account due to suspicious account activity, Scam Detection will check this phrase to see how often it is used by fraudsters. If it turns out that it could be a scam, users will receive an audible, tactile, and visual alert.

Of course, users may have questions about the security of this feature, so it can always be disabled in the settings. Nevertheless, Google assures that all verification takes place locally on the smartphone.

The next feature is Google Play Protect, which will help protect users’ smartphones from malware. This feature will analyze behavioral signals related to the use of sensitive permissions and interaction with other applications and services.

If Play Protect detects that an app is hiding malware, users will receive a real-time alert that allows them to take immediate action. Once launched, the feature will focus on finding spyware and eventually other types of malware.

Both features will first be available on Google devices starting with the Pixel 6. The company promises that support for more Android devices will be available in the coming months.