On the occasion of its 16th anniversary, GOG.com announced the GOG Preservation Program, a program to preserve classic games.

The GOG Preservation Program is a program and official brand for classic games that GOG has improved by dedicating its own resources to ensure their compatibility with modern systems and make the gaming experience as enjoyable as possible.

Initially, 100 classic games from the GOG.com catalog will receive the GOG Preservation Program seal with updated, enhanced, quality-tested builds, including such masterpieces as Heroes of Might and Magic 3, Resident Evil, and Diablo+Hellfire. These 100 games have received over 500 improvements and have an average rating of 4.2/5.

So far, GOG Preservation Program games have only been tested and improved for Windows systems, but the program may be expanded to macOS and Linux in the future. GOG.com plans to continue this work and have hundreds of games labeled with the GOG Preservation Program by the end of 2025.