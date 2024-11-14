Three Apple customers have filed a class action lawsuit against the company. They accuse Apple of violating California consumer protection laws and false advertising. Customers are not satisfied with the fact that the company continues to sell first-generation AirPods Pro models that have constant problems with crackling or static sounds. This was reported by MacRumors.

The first complaints about the headphones started coming in 2019, a few months after the release. Customers complained about crackling, rattling, clicking, and static. The unwanted noise was caused by movement in space or vibration. For example, when walking or running.

Apple tried to solve the problem with software updates, but the company eventually launched the AirPods Pro exchange program in October 2020.

Customers with defective AirPods Pro were able to bring them to Apple for replacement, but the replaced headphones also suffer from the same problem.

This is the situation described in the class action lawsuit. The appeal states that customers would not have purchased AirPods Pro or would have paid less for them if Apple had reported this flaw.

Apple is also accused of false advertising for emphasizing features such as “superior sound quality” and “clear, incredibly crisp sound” when it knew about the crackling and static problem.