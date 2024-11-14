Apple has released a new Gold Link bracelet for Apple Watch, which is already available on the manufacturer’s website for $349.

The company first showed the Gold Link bracelet at the presentation of the Apple Watch Series 10, but in September 2024, it was not available for purchase.

The gold version of the Link bracelet is identical to the natural and slate versions, but it is designed specifically for the titanium Apple Watch Series 10, which has the same gold color. The bracelet is made of 316L stainless steel alloy and has a special butterfly clasp.

Apple sells the Gold Link bracelet in 42 mm and 46 mm sizes, which fit all Apple Watch models. You can also buy a set with additional links for larger wrists on the website.