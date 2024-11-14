Apple has announced a major update to its video editing program Final Cut Pro for Mac and iPad. The previous version has been available since 2011.

Final Cut Pro 11 for Mac

Final Cut Pro 11 allows you to maximize the power of M-series chips. Among the new tools is Magnetic Mask, which allows you to isolate people and objects in a video without using a green screen or frame-by-frame rotoscoping.

The Magnetic Mask is ideal for customizing backgrounds and environments. It can be combined with color correction and video effects.

Another new feature, Transcribe to Captions, allows Final Cut Pro to automatically generate captions using a large speech model that analyzes the audio in a video.

Final Cut Pro 11 now supports spatial video editing. Users can import video from an iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16, or Canon R7 camera with RF-S7.8mm F4 STM Dual Lens to color correct, add effects, add titles, and more. The depth of titles and footage can be adjusted using FCP. Different preview modes are available for left and right viewing angles on a Mac.

When you connect a Mac to Vision Pro, you can use the Mac’s virtual display to edit spatial video in Final Cut Pro 11. You can export spatial videos directly to the library for viewing on Vision Pro.

Other new features of Final Cut Pro:

Optimization of the working interface.

Vertical zoom function to adjust the length of the clip

New Picture in Picture and Callout effects.

New modular transitions.

New keyboard shortcuts for the most common tasks

Support for third-party media extensions for more video formats.

Final Cut Pro for iPad

Final Cut Pro 2.1 for iPad makes editing easier with Enhance Light and Color. It lets you improve the color balance, contrast, and brightness of your videos and photos with a single tap.

There is also support for haptic feedback for Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard. Apple has added four new brushes for the Live Drawing feature to add animation. Watercolor, chalk, fountain pen, and solid pen are now available.

Other improvements include a vertical pinch gesture to increase or decrease the length of a clip on the timeline, the ability to dynamically adjust the size and position of the viewer in Picture-in-Picture mode, and support for recording at 90 to 120 frames per second on the iPhone 16 Pro timeline. The content library includes additional modular transitions, color grading presets, and dynamic soundtracks.

Apple has also updated Final Cut Camera to version 1.1, adding support for recording HEVC video in Log format both offline and during Live Multicam sessions. Users can also enable a preview table (LUT) when recording to Log.

iPhone 16 Pro users can record 4K video at 120 frames per second and then import it into Final Cut Pro for iPad. Other new features include an advanced level with tilt and rotate indicators, and a crosshair indicator for filming from top to bottom.

Along with these updates to Final Cut Pro, Apple has updated Logic Pro for Mac and iPad to include support for the new Quantec Room Simulator plug-in. Updates for Motion, Compressor, and iMovie were also released.