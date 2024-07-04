WhatsApp is working on a new personalized avatar generation feature. This feature will use a combination of user-provided images, text prompts, and Meta’s Llama artificial intelligence model to create images. This was reported by The Verge.
Reportedly, the feature will be optional and will not be enabled by default. It is also known that the images provided to the generator can be deleted at any time through the Meta AI settings.
It is not yet known when the new feature will be available on WhatsApp. The company is still rolling out support for its Meta AI chatbot, as well as general image generation for users in the US.
Loading comments …