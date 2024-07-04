GSC Game World has unveiled three Ukrainian songs that will be played on the radio in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl. These are “Chrysanthemy” by anastymoza, “East Street” by DK Energetyk, and “Zhyty” by The Unsleeping.

The compositions belong to the Rostock plant location, which was created based on the real Rostock plant in Kyiv, where GSC Game World’s office was located in 2001-2011.