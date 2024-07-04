GSC Game World has unveiled three Ukrainian songs that will be played on the radio in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl. These are “Chrysanthemy” by anastymoza, “East Street” by DK Energetyk, and “Zhyty” by The Unsleeping.
The compositions belong to the Rostock plant location, which was created based on the real Rostock plant in Kyiv, where GSC Game World’s office was located in 2001-2011.
“A place of trade, recreation and relative safety for stalkers from all over the Zone. And now, it is also the territory of Freedom! The bar and the arena are open as usual, except for the free tickets. It would be nice to relax and listen to some music before going out. A piece of food, the morning sun, and an echo from the Big Earth playing in your ears. The Zone is not always about movement, struggle and survival. Sometimes it is felt in melodies, reflections, in savoring what is ahead, in the next journey,” says the description to the video.
