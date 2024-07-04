Filming of the Watch Dogs movie has officially started. Ubisoft has published the first teaser image of the upcoming adaptation on its social networks. It was reported by Insider Gaming.

Unfortunately, there is practically no information about the upcoming movie so far. It is only known that Tom Blythe (The Hunger Games: A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) and Sophie Wilde (Speak to Me) will appear in the film.

It has also been announced that the film will be produced by Ubisoft’s Head of Content Margaret Boykin, New Regency CEO Yariv Milchan, and Motion Pictures President Natalie Lehmann.

News of the movie adaptation naturally raises questions about the future of the series. In April, insider j0nathan told us that Ubisoft has no plans for new Watch Dogs games at the moment.

Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson also noted that he does not know anything about whether the company is going to release new games in the franchise.

The first and second installments of Watch Dogs together sold more than 20 million copies. As for the third installment, Legion, Ubisoft did not disclose financial information about sales.