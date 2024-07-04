A man in Warwickshire, England, was jailed for four months for carrying a 22-centimeter replica of the Master Sword from the Legend of Zelda in public.

On June 8, 2024, Anthony Bray, a 48-year-old man, was seen on surveillance cameras carrying a replica sword. He approached the officers, holding the object in his hand, and was arrested.

Bray tried to explain to the officers that this Legend of Zelda sword was just a fidget spinner-something to occupy his hands. He also tried to convince them that he bought the replica online as a toy.

Bray also tried to assure the police that he did not intend to use the sword as a weapon. However, this did not help, as the sword was still a sharp object and could have endangered others.