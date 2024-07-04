Rolling Stone journalist Cheyenne Roundtree reported that Netflix has suspended Steve Blackman, the director of the Horizon Zero Dawn series, and the filming process has been suspended.

Scoop: Rolling Stone has learned that two of 'Umbrella Academy' showrunner Steve Blackman’s projects that were in development at Netflix, a Horizon Zero Dawn series and an original series, Orbital, are no longer moving forward https://t.co/cFnyww0n3Q — Cheyenne Roundtree (@cheyenne_round) July 3, 2024

A few days before, Blackman was accused of toxic behavior on the set. Rolling Stone conducted an investigation (subscription required), after which there were reports that the director was leaving the project.

The series first became known two years ago, when Sony announced that three of its franchises would receive movie adaptations. Horizon by Netflix, God of War by Amazon, and Gran Turismo by Columbia Pictures.

It is not yet known whether Netflix is looking for a new director for the show or whether the development of the series has been suspended for a long time. The state of the series before the pause is also unknown.