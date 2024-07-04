On July 8, CMF by Nothing will present its first smartphone. But the company continues to tease it even now. The company showed several examples of customization of the upcoming CMF Phone 1.

The wheel in the lower right corner of the smartphone can be removed and the free slot can be used for accessories, such as a strap or stand.

Also, the 4 screws on the back cover will be used to attach alternative back panel options. It is quite possible that users will be able to screw an additional battery to their smartphone, or, for example, a wallet for storing cards.

Earlier, the company also showed that the smartphone will have 4 color options: classic black, blue, light green, and orange.

yes mr. wayne, it does come in black… and also in blue, light green, and orange. pic.twitter.com/BZFZbfZfu1 — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) July 3, 2024

It is unknown whether this customization will facilitate access to the internal components of the CMF Phone 1, including the main battery. In addition to the CMF Phone 1 announcement, the brand will also present CMF Buds Pro 2 headphones and Watch Pro 2 on July 8.