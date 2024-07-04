Amazon has decided to stop using the Astro robot for business. The company is now looking to focus on home devices, Reuters reports.

As you know, Amazon introduced a business-focused version of the Astro only last fall. Thus, the giant sought to give new life to a product that was slowly gaining popularity among consumers.

The model was focused on working as a mobile security guard and was available to customers in the United States. Its price was $2350, which is $750 more expensive than the consumer version that was launched two years earlier. The home robot, which appeared in 2021, was designed to perform tasks such as monitoring the home, setting up routines and reminders, and playing music and TV shows while moving around the house.

Despite the fact that Amazon launched a robot for business only recently, it is now changing its plans.

“To accelerate our progress and ongoing research to make Astro the best in-home robot, we’ve made the decision to wind down support for Astro for Business,” said the Amazon representative.

According to the company’s information, which it sent to customers in letters, Astro’s robots for business will cease to function on September 25 this year.