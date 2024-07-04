Alphabet, the parent company of Google, is abandoning its agri-tech startup Mineral due to strong competition in the industry and low profit margins. Part of the technology will be transferred to Driscoll’s, which grows and supplies berries. This was reported by The Verge.

Mineral has announced plans to transfer its technology to the agricultural ecosystem to maximize the impact of the introduction of artificial intelligence in agriculture. Reportedly, the company is discussing licensing agreements with companies that have previously worked with Mineral, as well as a deal with Driscoll’s.

Last year, Mineral became an independent subsidiary after leaving the X lab, Alphabet’s experimental division that previously launched Google Glass and the Waymo self-driving car.

Driscoll’s senior vice president of global research and development Scott Komar said that the company will receive a perpetual license to use the Mineral technology.