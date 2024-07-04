A new app conquers the App Store. We are talking about a social network called noplace, which has hit the top digital distribution platforms. It resembles a modern version of the once-popular Myspace and may become an alternative for users of Elon Musk’s X platform. This is reported by TechCrunch.

The main audience of noplace is considered to be young people in particular. And its idea is to create a place where people can follow their friends and find other people who share their interests.

The new network has its advantages, such as colorful profiles that users can customize to their liking. Even before its public launch, the app went viral thanks to a feature that allows users to express themselves by customizing their profile colors.

In addition, on noplace, people can share everything from relationship status to what they listen to or watch, what they read or do, and much more. For example, users can indicate their personality type, and there is also a section called “Top 10 Best Friends.”

Currently, noplace focuses on text updates and does not yet support photos or videos. The app offers two feeds: one with your friends and another global feed from all users. Additionally, thanks to artificial intelligence, noplace offers users a quick overview of what they missed.

The app can be downloaded for free on iOS, and is available on the web in read-only mode. Monetization plans have not yet been developed.