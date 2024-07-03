Despite YouTube’s attempts to fight malicious advertisers who violate the platform’s rules, adult ads continue to appear. According to Android Authority, this time users were exposed to ads for a porn game.

Reddit user Academic_Yak2513 published a post on the YouTube subreddit, in which he showed a video advertising a game that clearly violates the platform’s rules. As another user noted in the comments, among other things, this game was stolen because it is not advertised under its original name and has never been officially released on Android.

A YouTube representative contacted Android Authority for comment.

“We have strict policies against ads with sexually explicit content. If we find any ads that violate this policy, we remove them,” he explained.

The commentary also noted that in 2023, 5.5 billion ads were removed from the platform, 94.6 million of which contained sexual content. Additionally, 12.7 million advertiser accounts were also blocked. In addition, the representative also added that large language models have been used to combat such advertising.