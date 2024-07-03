Microsoft has released a list of new games that will be added to the Xbox/PC Game Pass catalog in the first half of July 2024.

Coming soon to Game Pass

Journey to the Savage Planet (Cloud, console and PC) – July 3

Explore a magical and hilariously chaotic alien world. Journey to the Savage Planet is a first-person comedy adventure and exploration game.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Cloud, console and PC) – July 3

A brawler is a subgenre of fighting games that focuses on the unique designs of each character with their own weaknesses and strengths.

Cricket 24 (Cloud, console and PC) – July 9

A simulator of a truly English sport from Big Ant Studios, published by Nacon.

The Case of the Golden Idol (Cloud, console and PC) – July 9

Investigate the mystery of a cursed family legacy and a series of mysterious murders in a point-and-click quest inspired by the games of the golden era of the genre.

Neon White (Cloud, console and PC) – July 11

The game that blew up Steam in the summer of 2022. Try yourself as a speedrunner in a fast-paced shooter from Angel Matrix and Annapurna Interactive.

Tchia (Cloud, console and PC) – July 11

Explore a warm and vibrant archipelago that was inspired by New Caledonia, which is located in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

Magical Delicacy (Cloud, console and PC) – July 16

A cozy pixelated 2D platformer in which players will need to run their own magic delicatessen. To do this, you will have to collect ingredients, cook, and even deliver orders on your own.

Flock (Cloud, console and PC) – July 16

Here, players will be able to spread their wings and fly through a fairy-tale world filled with amazing creatures and landscapes, and even in cooperative mode.

On July 15, the catalog will remain online: