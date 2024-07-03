Proton, a company known for a suite of services with a focus on privacy and security, has introduced Docs, a new alternative to online text editors like Google Docs and Microsoft 365 with end-to-end encryption.

“Docs in Proton Drive are built on the same privacy and security principles as all our services, starting with end-to-end encryption. Docs let you collaborate in real time, leave comments, add photos, and store your files securely. Best of all, it’s all private — even keystrokes and cursor movements are encrypted,” the company said in a statement.

The company explains that it decided to launch a text editor with a focus on privacy because the largest alternative solutions are owned by Bit Tech companies that “collect and monetize your personal information.”

The company also notes that, unlike solutions from Google or Microsoft, its product will definitely not use your data to train artificial intelligence models. In addition, other advantages mentioned are complete document security, protection against data leakage, and restriction of access to files by third parties.

Just like any other popular online text editor, Proton’s Docs allows you to create and edit documents, share them with others, and collaborate with them in real time.

Docs also allows you to see who has access to and is viewing a file, leave comments and replies, and import a document in various formats.

To use Docs, all you need to do is create a free Proton Drive account. The new product should be available to all users in the next few days.