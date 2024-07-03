British startup Nyobolt has unveiled a new 35 kWh lithium-ion battery for electric vehicles that can charge from 10% to 80% in four and a half minutes. This was reported by CNN.

“Our extensive research here in the UK and US has unlocked a novel battery technology that is ready and scalable right now. We are enabling the electrification of new products and services currently considered inviable or impossible,” said Sai Shivareddy, co-founder and CEO of Nyobolt.

The startup was able to develop a battery that supports this charging speed thanks to a design that generates less heat. Thanks to this, these batteries are also safer because they are more protected from overheating. In addition, the materials used to make the batteries’ anodes allow for faster electron transfer.

The startup is currently in talks with eight electric vehicle manufacturers. Although the capacity of 35 kWh is much smaller than the usual battery capacity in typical electric vehicles, the technology can be used in larger batteries in the future.

However, capacity is not the only obstacle to the mass adoption of the new technology. In order for Nyobolt batteries to reach their full potential, roads need to be equipped with fast charging stations, but these are currently quite few and far between.

However, Shivareddy is optimistic about this and says that the number of required charges is constantly growing both in America and in Europe. Also, according to him, the new Nyobolt batteries are compatible with Tesla’s super chargers.

“We would love to work with Tesla and other leading (manufacturers) to bring our vision to life — with the aim of making recharging times the same as refueling times. This would require industry to collaborate for the rollout of a large number of such high-power chargers, along with the grid/off-grid power supply,” Shivareddy said.

Another problem with Nyobolt batteries is that they require the chemical element niobium, which is currently mined in small quantities. Last year, 83,000 tons of niobium were mined worldwide, while 1.5 million tons of graphite, which is used in conventional lithium-ion batteries, were mined.

According to William Kephart, an e-mobility specialist at P3 Group, a consulting company, Nyobolt batteries can “theoretically” charge electric vehicles at the rate claimed by the company, but there are still “many unknowns” about the technology. He also added that the “unknown” factors of the batteries can be sorted out, but so far this technology is not being considered for mass production or application.