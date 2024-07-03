Netflix stops providing services on its cheapest ad-free plan for $11.99. Some users have already faced the requirement to choose a new plan instead of the basic one to continue using the service. This was reported by The Verge.

Judging by posts on Reddit, most of the users who have faced the requirement to change their tariff plan are in Canada or the UK. In January, the media giant announced that it would start phasing out the basic plan in the second quarter of this year, starting with these countries.

To replace the basic package, users will have to choose either a $6.99 ad-supported plan, a $15.49 ad-free plan, or a $22.99 premium 4K plan.

Netflix continues to push users to its ad-supported plan, with the number of subscribers to this plan growing to over 40 million as of May.