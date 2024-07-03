Arma Reforger, the latest installment of the popular military simulator Arma from Czech Bohemia Interactive, has received a full Ukrainian text localization (the game’s voice acting is only in English). This was announced by the game’s official account.

The Ukrainian localization was added with the major update 1.2, which was released at the end of June 2024. The availability of the Ukrainian language is also indicated on the Arma Reforger Steam page.

The Arma series is a hardcore military shooter/simulation game that is the spiritual successor to Operation Flashpoint: Cold War Crisis, the rights to which Bohemia Interactive lost in due time. The first Arma: Armed Assault was released in 2006, followed by Arma 2 and Arma 3 in 2009 and 2013 respectively. They received numerous additions.

Arma Reforger, released in 2022, is the fourth installment of the Arma series. The game is set in Europe in the 1980s at the height of the Cold War. The name Reforger refers to Exercise REFORGER, an annual NATO exercise that took place in Europe from 1969 to 1993 and was designed to test NATO’s ability to quickly deploy significant forces to West Germany in the event of war with the Warsaw Pact.

It is believed that Arma Reforger is a kind of “testbed” for the upcoming Arma 4.

We thank Bohemia Interactive for the Ukrainian localization. If you play Arma Reforger, we encourage you to leave a positive review on Steam.