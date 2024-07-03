Meta has introduced a new tool for creating 3D resources based on artificial intelligence – 3D Gen (3DGen). This is reported by VentureBeats.

📣 New research from GenAI at Meta, introducing Meta 3D Gen: A new system for end-to-end generation of 3D assets from text in <1min. Meta 3D Gen is a new combined AI system that can generate high-quality 3D assets, with both high-resolution textures and material maps end-to-end,… pic.twitter.com/rDD5GzNinY — AI at Meta (@AIatMeta) July 2, 2024

According to the company, 3DGen will be able to offer users “the ability to create 3D assets with high speed and high-quality 3D shapes and textures in less than a minute.”

In addition, the new tool will offer the ability to modify previously generated or human-created 3D shapes using additional text commands.

3DGen will combine two key technical components, 3D AssetGen and 3D TextureGen, which were developed to generate text queries in 3D models and textures.

Among other things, 3DGen also has support for PBR materials, which will allow realistic re-illumination of generated 3D objects for further use in real-world applications.