Meta is changing its policy on the Arabic word shaheed, which was considered the most moderated on the company’s platforms. This was reported by Engadget.

In an update to the Supervisory Board, Meta noted that the mere use of the word would no longer result in the publication being removed.

Until now, the Supervisory Board had criticized the company for “completely banning” the word, which is often translated as “martyr,” although it can have several meanings.

Meta’s previous policy did not take this “linguistic complexity” into account, which led to a large number of content removals due to the word.

As the board reported earlier this year, the word shaheed “accounts for more Community Standards content removals than any other single word or phrase” on the company’s platforms.

Meta has now announced that it has tested a new approach to moderating the word on the recommendation of its Board of Directors. The change is expected to have a significant impact on the company’s Arabic-speaking users, who, according to the Board, have been unfairly censored as a result of the previous policy.