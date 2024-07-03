DJI is entering the electric bike market. The company, best known for drones, announces its first electric bike, the carbon fiber mountain Amflow PL, complete with an Avinox all-wheel drive engine. This was reported by The Verge.

The Amflow PL has 120 Nm of maximum torque and 1000 W of acceleration power, which will allow you to tackle even the steepest slopes. The motor is rated at 250 W with a peak power output of 850 W.

The removable 800 Wh battery can be quickly charged from zero to 75% in 1.5 hours using the Amflow 2A/508 Watt GaN charger.

The Amflow PL weighs 19.2 kg thanks to its 2.27 kg carbon fiber frame and 2.52 kg Avinox drive system.

The bike is equipped with a two-inch color OLED touchscreen display integrated into the frame and the Avinox app for wireless access to the bike and all ride data. In the event of a malfunction, the bike will beep and notify you of its location via the app.

It has four assistance modes, including an automatic mode that adapts the power delivery depending on the resistance of the ride. Finally, there’s a USB port for charging your phone, a full Fox suspension system, and a frame that can accommodate both 27.5-inch and 29-inch rear wheels.

The Amflow PL is expected to go on sale in the fourth quarter of this year. The company reports that the price will be somewhere between 7,000 and 12,000 euros, which puts it in direct competition with premium electric sports bikes.

DJI says the Amflow PL will be available from authorized dealers in Germany, the UK, and Australia.