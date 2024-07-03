The Land Rover Defender family has another addition, and what a new special version – the new Land Rover Defender OCTA, which combines improved off-road capabilities with extraordinary power and dynamics. Do you think it’s unrealistic? Then learn the recipe for creating the Land Rover Defender OCTA.

We take the Land Rover Defender 110 as a basis, add off-road tires and wheel arch extensions (width increased by 68 mm), then further raise the car above the road (ground clearance increased by 28 mm). And then, finally, we hide the extraordinary equipment under the hood!

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

In fact, it is the technical changes that are decisive in the special version of the Land Rover Defender OCTA. After all, this vehicle receives a super-powerful 4.4-liter turbo-V8 that develops 635 hp and 750 Nm – these figures immediately make the Land Rover Defender OCTA the most powerful SUV variant ever produced. And the most dynamic: acceleration from 0-100 km/h takes only 4 seconds!

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

However, in addition to the engine, it is also worth noting the modified 6D Dynamic suspension with hydraulically connected shock absorbers: this allows for improved driving performance both on and off-road. The Land Rover Defender OCTA also received a reconfigured steering wheel, a sports exhaust system with open pipes, special ABS settings for off-road use, and several driving modes that can be selected via switches and displays in the vehicle’s cabin.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

The new Land Rover Defender OCTA is set to make its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this month. After that, the Land Rover Defender OCTA will be available for ordering and sales. The price of the Land Rover Defender OCTA in the UK should start at 145300 pounds, which is about 171 thousand euros. The cost of the limited edition Land Rover Defender OCTA Edition One will start at 160800 pounds, which is almost 190 thousand euros.