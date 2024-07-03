SSDs consist of many layers of memory, which in certain models reach hundreds, but the Japanese manufacturer Kioxia does not want to stop there and plans to release a solid-state drive with 1000 layers by 2027. This will increase SSD capacity to 20 TB without making them too expensive. This was reported by PCGamer.

Kioxia announced its plan at the International Memory Workshop in Seoul. During the speech, the company’s representatives noted the rapid development of 3D NAND flash memory, a memory chip used in almost all gaming SSDs. They said that over the past eight years, the amount of memory per square millimeter of the chip has increased 10 times.

This result was achieved thanks to the stacking process, when several layers of memory cells are grouped together in a small vertical structure. This helped to maintain the high performance of the wafers and make their production cheaper.

However, as competition in the market grows, the company needs new innovations, so packing more layers, and subsequently more memory, is exactly what is needed. In addition to Kioxia, Samsung has already announced the same intentions, but with a deadline of 2030, not 2027.