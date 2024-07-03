The upcoming Pixel 9 smartphones will feature a new set of artificial intelligence features called Google AI. One of the new features will be Pixel Screenshots, which – like Microsoft’s Recall – will analyze screenshots of your activities. But there is a significant difference between these technologies, Pixel 9 will not take screenshots of your activities, but will only analyze what users have captured themselves. This was reported by Android Authority.

Google plans to introduce a similar feature in Google Photos to use AI to search for photos.

Add Me is also reported to be a feature that will be able to combine photos with different people into one group photo. The Studio tool is also expected, which was previously rumored to use AI to create stickers and other images.

However, judging by the description of Studio, it seems that the app will be able to do much more than just create stickers. It can be a universal image generator with artificial intelligence.

In addition to these three new features, the Google AI package will also include Circle to Search and Gemini, which are already familiar to owners of Google smartphones (and some other models).

We’ll be able to learn more about these and other features of Pixel 9 at the Made by Google presentation on August 13, 2024.