We’re already used to Google holding Made by Google presentations in the fall. During these events, the company shows a variety of gadgets, including its flagship Pixel smartphone line. However, this year, Google decided to present its new products to us a little earlier – Made by Google will take place on August 13, 2024.

The company has published a small teaser of a new smartphone. Google is expected to offer three models at once: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. In addition, we can expect a new folding device Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 3 smartwatch, and Pixel Buds Pro 2 headphones.