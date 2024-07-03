The U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) has published a new report evaluating products for compliance with the Right to Repair law passed in New York State in December.

According to Ars Technica, Apple’s Vision Pro augmented reality headset received the lowest score in the report.

The evaluation was based on “the quality and availability of repair manuals, spare parts, and other critical materials.” In the case of Vision Pro, everything is missing. The headset received 0 out of 10 in all categories.

At the same time, other Apple devices that appeared in the report received better scores. The iPhone 15 has the highest score of 20, with 10 out of 10 points each for spare parts and manuals. The MacBook Pro with M3 processor received 10 points for manuals, but 0 for spare parts.

PIRG also evaluated several other products, including the Meta Quest 3 virtual reality headset, which also received low scores of 1 for instructions and 2 for spare parts.