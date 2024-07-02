YouTube offers users to request the removal of videos created by artificial intelligence if such content imitates their face or voice. This was reported by TechCrunch.

Instead of demanding the removal of misleading content, YouTube now offers to make requests for privacy violations. YouTube quietly introduced the relevant policy changes in June.

Under the new terms, YouTube requires a first-party takedown request. Of course, there are also exceptions, such as when the affected person is a minor, does not have access to a computer, is deceased, etc.

However, simply submitting a takedown request does not necessarily mean that the content will be removed. YouTube warns that it will make its own decision on the complaint based on various factors.

For example, it will take into account whether the video created by AI can unambiguously identify a person, as well as whether the content can be considered a parody or satire.

It will also take into account whether the AI content depicts a public figure or other famous person and whether it shows “sensitive behavior,” such as criminal activity, violence, or support for a product or political candidate.

YouTube states that it will give the author of the video 48 hours to respond to the complaint. If the content is removed before this time expires, the complaint will be closed. Otherwise, YouTube will initiate an investigation.

Users will be able to blur the faces of people in their videos, but they cannot simply make the video private to satisfy the takedown request.