Windows 11 is approaching its third anniversary since its launch and has reached an all-time high in user adoption, with nearly 30% of all Windows computers now running Windows 11, according to analyst firm Statcounter, TechRadar reports.

This may not seem like a huge number – and to be honest, it isn’t – but it is a marked improvement. Windows 11 has a market share of 29.7%, while Windows 10 is still in use by the vast majority – 66.1%.

Normally, when a new operating system is released, it is widely adopted. However, in the case of Windows 11, only 10% of users adopt it after a year on the market, despite all its additional benefits and artificial intelligence features.

For many, it is obvious that such unpopularity among users is due to high system requirements that exclude older processors and machines without TPM.

In addition, Windows 11 has received a large number of rather controversial updates. The system is getting more and more “recommendations” sewn into the user interface.

In addition, there is not much difference between Windows 10 and Windows 11 for people who do not care much about artificial intelligence or Copilot (and Copilot is in Windows 10, even if all other Microsoft AI features are missing).

The growth in the number of Windows 11 users may be driven by the purchase of new computers. You’ll be hard pressed to find a new Windows desktop or laptop that doesn’t run Windows 11, and downgrading the system is simply not worth the effort for many.