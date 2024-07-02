Contactless payment with NFC is planned to be combined with other common operations. They want to implement the planned plans using the Multi-Purpose Tap concept. This is stated in the report of the NFC Forum.

For example, it provides that users can immediately receive loyalty program points when paying for goods, and discounts or the best price when buying travel tickets.

Another example of a possible application of Multi-Purpose Tap is to obtain information on how a product that a person buys can be recycled and reused.

The terminal can also prohibit the purchase of alcoholic beverages if the buyer has not reached the legal age.

“Multi-Purpose Tap will bring even more convenience to contactless user experiences by making it possible for multiple transactions to be seamlessly conducted over the course a one single tap,” explains Mike McCamon, Executive Director of NFC Forum.

Currently, NFC Forum is working on a feasibility study and defining Multi-Purpose Tap use cases.