Some users have reported that their Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6A smartphones remain locked after a factory reset. Google has recognized the issue and is investigating, The Verge reports.

After resetting the smartphone to factory settings, owners receive a notification.

“Cannot load Android system. Your data may be corrupt. If you continue to get this message, you may need to perform a factory data reset and erase all user data stored on this device,” it says.

But when you reset to factory settings again, a separate error appears that the smartphone does not have a file called tune2fs, which is a Unix command-line tool used to set file system parameters.

In a discussion on Reddit, users note that both beta and official Android users have encountered the problem.

As of today, the problem has not yet been resolved, so if you own a Google Pixel 6, you can follow the progress of the issue here.