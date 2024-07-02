Thunderbolt 5, which Intel introduced last year, is now available for sale. The new cable has a bandwidth of 120 Gbps in one direction, 240 W of power, and can be used to connect external solid-state drives, GPUs, and monitors with high resolution and refresh rates. But there’s virtually nothing to connect it to, The Verge reports.

The new cables are available on Amazon in three versions: 0.3 meters for $23, 0.5 meters for $27, and 1 meter for $33. But in addition to the cable itself, you’ll need a suitable device that supports the new technology.

Today, the only laptop with a Thunderbolt 5 port is the Razer Blade 18, or rather its maximum configuration, the $4,500 Mercury with Intel i9 and RTX 4090.

And if you don’t have two copies of the Razer Blade 18 at once, you won’t be able to do much with the new cable. You can, of course, order the Docking Station from Hyper, but it’s still out of stock since its announcement.