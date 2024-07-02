LG starts selling "wireless" TV SIGNATURE OLED M4

The “wireless” TV LG SIGNATURE OLED M4, presented earlier this year at CES 2024, is now available in all major markets.

The word “wireless” is in quotation marks because this TV does have one wire – the power supply. All other cables are connected to a separate module with all the electronics, which is connected to the screen wirelessly.

Interestingly, LG has named this module Zero Connect Box, a clear reference to a similar Samsung module called One Connect, which connects to the screen with a single cable that transmits both signal and power (see, for example, our review of Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900D).

According to the company, this solution will provide users with more options for installing a TV and more flexibility in arranging their living space.

Just like the more traditional-looking LG G4, the SIGNATURE OLED M4 uses the second-generation MLA OLED panel – but not in all diagonals. It can be found in the 65, 77 and 83″ models, while the largest, 97″, features an OLED EX panel.

MLA stands for Micro Lens Array, a layer of microscopic lenses that is superimposed on top of OLED pixels. To get a sense of their size, LG claims to be able to place 5,000 of these micro-lenses on a single pixel, or 42.4 billion on a 77-inch TV screen.

The main advantage of this solution is a significant increase in maximum brightness: for the second-generation MLA OLED, the manufacturer claims a peak brightness of 3000 nits.

The maximum wireless bandwidth between the screen and the Zero Connect Box in the SIGNATURE OLED M4 is 30 Gbps, which is enough to transmit a 4K@144 Hz video signal using compression without losing visual quality. The signal is transmitted at a relatively unconstrained frequency of 60 GHz, and LG claims stable communication at a distance of up to 10 meters.

According to the official announcement, the LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 goes on sale from July 1 this year, with European prices starting at €5,000 for the 65-inch model, €7,300 for the 77″, €9,700 for the 83″ and as much as €34,700 for the 97″.