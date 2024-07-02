Many logistics companies around the world have high hopes for fully self-driving trucks that can operate around the clock. But Japan has an alternative proposal – it wants to build a 500 km long conveyor belt to transport goods across the country. Carscoops writes.

The project has the potential to connect the cities of Tokyo and Osaka. The initiative is impressive – working continuously, day and night, such a conveyor could theoretically move the same amount of cargo as 25,000 truck drivers per day.

Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism unveiled the plan in a report as a way to address the country’s looming truck driver shortage.

According to the South China Morning Post, by 2030, the number of drivers in the country could be reduced to 480 thousand compared to 660 thousand in 2020. This is due to demographic decline and a combination of strict rules governing how much time drivers can spend behind the wheel.

The plan to create a giant assembly line in Japan has not yet been approved. However, The Japan Times reports that a government report suggests its launch in 2034.

Implementation of the project will not only solve problems with drivers but also reduce carbon dioxide emissions. However, the cost of building the conveyor will be significant – potentially almost $23 billion.