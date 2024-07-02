Hellboy returns to the big screen in his third incarnation in Hellboy: The Crooked Man. This time, the role of the superhero from hell will be played by American actor Jack Cassie. This became known thanks to the trailer, which was published on Entertainment Weekly.

The movie will be based on the comic book story of the same name. Hellboy will find himself in the picturesque forests of Appalachia and meet a hunchbacked man who grants wishes in exchange for his soul.

The film is reportedly going to be on a bigger budget than previous launches from Guillermo del Toro and Neil Marshall. It will be set in the 1950s, which means we will see a younger version of Hellboy rather than the experienced and tired one.

Along with him, the plot will focus on a rookie agent of the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense, played by Adeline Rudolph.

Mike Mignola, the creator of the original comic books, joined the production. The film was directed by Brian Taylor and filmed in Bulgaria.

The release date is set for 2024.