Fintech company Wise has announced that the personal data of some of its customers may have been compromised in a recent data breach at Evolve Bank & Trust, TechCrunch reports.

In a statement on its official website, Wise explained that it had partnered with Evolve from 2020 to 2023, providing account data in US dollars. Due to the recent hack at Evolve, the personal information of some Wise customers may have been exposed.

“We’ll be emailing all Wise customers who we think may have been affected by this data breach directly,” the company said.

Wise reported that it had transferred personal data of US customers, including names, addresses, dates of birth, contact information, and social security numbers or employer identification numbers, to Evolve. For non-U.S. customers, other identification numbers were transferred.

The exact number of affected Wise customers remains unknown as the company continues its investigation. A Wise spokesperson told TechCrunch that the company is actively investigating and will be in direct contact with customers who may have been potentially affected by the leak.

“Wise’s systems were not compromised and our customers are able to access their accounts safely,” a company representative assured in an email.

When TechCrunch reached out to Evolve for comment on the number of affected partner companies and end users, Evolve spokesperson Eric Helvey declined to comment, citing the company’s official statement on its website.

In a statement, Evolve said that the company continues to make efforts to resolve the cybersecurity incident, which was identified as a ransomware attack by the LockBit cybercrime group, triggered by an employee clicking on a malicious link back in May. The company assured that no funds were accessed, but admitted that customer information was downloaded from its databases during the hack.

Evolve has promised to notify each individual whose personal information was compromised.

Other Evolve partners, including Affirm, EarnIn, Marqeta, Melio, and Mercury, confirmed that they are investigating the impact of the leak on their customers.