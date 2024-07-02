Rumors about Resident Evil 9 that appeared in early May have been confirmed. Capcom has officially announced that the studio is working on a new installment in the series. This was reported by IGN.

The game will be developed by Resident Evil 7: Biohazard director Koshi Nakanishi, who confirmed that the new installment is in development.

“It was really difficult to figure out what to do after [Resident Evil 7]. But I found it, and to be honest it feels substantial. I can’t share any details just yet, but I hope you’re excited for the day I can,” Nakanishi said.

In addition to Part 7, Nakanishi also led the development of Resident Evil Mercenaries 3D for Nintendo 3DS and the first part of Revelation. In addition, he was also the designer of Part 5.

Although neither Capcom nor Nakanishi have revealed any details about the upcoming game, it was previously reported that the developers are tentatively planning to release Resident Evil 9 in January 2025.

In addition, Nakanishi announced the release of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard on iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, iPad Air and Pro with M1 processor, and Mac with M1 processor. The first episode of the game is free, and the entire game can be unlocked for $20. However, as practice shows, ports of AAA games to smartphones are not very popular.