Apple has updated its list of obsolete products to include the iPhone X, the first-generation AirPods, and the original HomePod, labeling these three iconic devices as “vintage,” 9to5Mac reports.

Apple classifies products as “vintage” when they have not been sold for more than five years, and anything that has not been sold for more than seven years is considered obsolete.

The difference between this classification is that “vintage” Apple products can still be repaired, although the availability of parts determines the feasibility of such repairs. Once a product falls into the “obsolete” category, it loses any service support from Apple.

The first generation of AirPods was announced in September 2016 along with the iPhone 7, the first iPhone to not have a headphone jack. AirPods hit the market in December 2016 and have since evolved into a full-fledged line of wireless headphones.

The HomePod smart speaker was unveiled at WWDC 2017, but the model faced launch delays and was eventually released in February 2018. It was discontinued in March 2021, but Apple introduced a new version in January 2023.

The iPhone X, another addition to the list of vintage models, was one of the biggest releases for Apple since the first iPhone. It was the first Apple smartphone to receive a significant redesign with an OLED screen on almost the entire front panel, the legendary Face ID camera notch, gesture control support, and for the first time, a price of $999.