According to Statcounter, which measures browser popularity based on data collected from various websites, Microsoft Edge continued to improve its position in June. Its share grew by 0.24% and now stands at 13.36% of the desktop browser market, which is an absolute record for it.

Edge continues to rank second on the desktop browser charts, with Google Chome, which has almost two-thirds of the market, in first place. In general, the Top 5 in June 2024 looks like this:

Google Chrome: 64,69% (-0,18%) Microsoft Edge: 13,36% (+0,24%) Apple Safari: 8,99% (+0,24%) Firefox: 6,53% (-0,11%) Opera: 2,91% (-0,32%)

On mobile systems, Google Chrome’s share is almost the same, but the rest of the list looks quite different: right behind Chrome, of course, is Apple Safari, which has almost a quarter of the mobile browser market.