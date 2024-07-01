According to Statcounter, which measures browser popularity based on data collected from various websites, Microsoft Edge continued to improve its position in June. Its share grew by 0.24% and now stands at 13.36% of the desktop browser market, which is an absolute record for it.

Edge continues to rank second on the desktop browser charts, with Google Chome, which has almost two-thirds of the market, in first place. In general, the Top 5 in June 2024 looks like this:

  1. Google Chrome: 64,69% (-0,18%)
  2. Microsoft Edge: 13,36% (+0,24%)
  3. Apple Safari: 8,99% (+0,24%)
  4. Firefox: 6,53% (-0,11%)
  5. Opera: 2,91% (-0,32%)

On mobile systems, Google Chrome’s share is almost the same, but the rest of the list looks quite different: right behind Chrome, of course, is Apple Safari, which has almost a quarter of the mobile browser market.

  1. Google Chrome: 66,98% (+1,02%)
  2. Apple Safari: 22,81% (-0,66%)
  3. Samsung Internet: 4,26% (-0,16%)
  4. Opera: 1,90% (-0,26%)
  5. UC Browser: 1,59% (+0,11%)