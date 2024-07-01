Scientists from China claim to have discovered a desert moss that can withstand conditions similar to those on Mars. This was reported by The Guardian.

We are talking about the moss Syntrichia caninervis, which grows in Antarctica and the Mojave Desert. According to scientists, it can withstand drought, high levels of radiation, and extreme cold.

The team explains that its work is the first study of the survival of whole plants in such an environment, and also focuses on the potential for growing plants on the planet’s surface rather than in greenhouses.

“The unique insights obtained in our study lay the foundation for outer space colonisation using naturally selected plants adapted to extreme stress conditions,” scientists point out.

In an article in the journal The Innovation, the researchers describe how the desert moss not only survived but also quickly recovered from almost complete dehydration. It was also able to regenerate under normal growing conditions after spending up to five years at -80°C and up to 30 days at -196°C, as well as after being irradiated with gamma rays, with a dose of about 500 Gy even promoting new growth.

The team also created a setup with pressure, temperature, gases, and ultraviolet radiation similar to those on Mars. They found that the moss survived in this environment and was able to regenerate under normal growth conditions-even after seven days of exposure.

Experts also noted that plants that had been dried before such exposure felt better.

“Looking to the future, we expect that this promising moss could be brought to Mars or the moon to further test the possibility of plant colonisation and growth in outer space,” the researchers added.

Meanwhile, Dr. Agata Zupanska of the SETI Institute believes that moss could help enrich and transform the rocky material found on the surface of Mars to enable the growth of other plants.

Professor Stuart McDaniel from the University of Florida considers this work interesting, but points out certain limitations. For example, studies do not show that moss can reproduce and spread in the Martian environment.